Blendily kicks off a new Refill/Reuse program for their skincare products

There’s a natural skincare company located on Alberta Street called Blendily, that offers skin and body care products made in-house. Blendily uses fresh, organic and wild ingredients with no added chemicals. This month they’re kicking off a new Refill/Reuse Program aimed at eliminating packaging and plastic that many skincare products come in. There’s a growing Zero Waste community in Portland and that’s part of what inspired Blendily’s move. The new Refill/Reuse program works like this: Each time a customer brings back a container for refill, they’ll get a discount and the company will make a donation to SCRAP. Customers can also bring in empty glass containers for reuse for a discount and Blendily will wash and sterilize it.

Blendily