Blendily kicks off a new Refill/Reuse program for their skincare products

There’s a natural skincare company located on Alberta Street called Blendily, that offers skin and body care products made in-house. Blendily uses fresh, organic and wild ingredients with no added chemicals. This month they’re kicking off a new Refill/Reuse Program aimed at eliminating packaging and plastic that many skincare products come in. There’s a growing Zero Waste community in Portland and that’s part of what inspired Blendily’s move. The new Refill/Reuse program works like this: Each time a customer brings back a container for refill, they’ll get a discount and the company will make a donation to SCRAP. Customers can also bring in empty glass containers for reuse for a discount and Blendily will wash and sterilize it.

Blendily

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Episode 14 – Biokleen These two Apps can help you choose the safest cosmetics Easy ways to save water at home Kerns Buckman Community Collection Event British grocery store chain testing out more ways to reduce packaging Episode 13 – Loop