Billie Eilish Responds to More Body Shaming
Referring to the latest episode of online body shaming she’s had to endure, Billie Eilish posted on her Instagram Tuesday), “Do you really wanna go back in time?”
Eilish had the nerve to leave the house recently in a tank top. The paparazzi got a shot of it and Internet trolls got up to their old tricks. Plenty of her fans are fighting back, though, defending her on social media with such posts as, “When Billie does not show her body she gets hate, when she shows her body she gets hate like bruhhhhhh what do you want from her?” and “Billie Eilish is beautiful! PLEASE, do not body shame her, or anyone for that matter. Body shaming is not “news” or “gossip” it’s HARMFUL and UNACCEPTABLE.”
It wasn’t that long ago that Eilish thought she needed to hammer home the point about body shaming by showing a clip about it on her When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? tour. In May, she posted the full video, with the comment, “The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted? If what I wear is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I am a slut.” (Alternative Press)