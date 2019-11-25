Beck wants you to know… he’s NOT a Scientologist.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: Beck attends the 2019 LACMA 2019 Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci at LACMA on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Beck has finally gone on record about ties to Scientology, and says he is “not a Scientologist.”
In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, he says he thinks “there’s a misconception” that he belongs to the Church, but that he isn’t connected or affiliated with it.
While he mentions that his father “has been a Scientologist for a long time,” he says he’s “pretty much just focused on [his] music and [his] work for most of [his] life, and tended to do [his] own thing.” He thinks his connection to Scientology was “just something people ran with.”
