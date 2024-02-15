101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

Baltimore Woman Celebrates Her 109th Birthday and Gives Her Secret to Longevity

1.This is a “bad news, good news” story!   Back in November, a woman in Florida got gored by a bull.  But it ended up being a very good thing, because scans at the E.R. spotted lung cancer.  So being gored ended up saving her life.

 

2.Here’s one for anybody who’s celebrating Singles Awareness Day:  A woman in Baltimore named Jennie Libertini just turned 109 years old.  And her friends say the secret to her longevity is staying SINGLE for so long.  She’s been divorced for decades, so she has “no stress.”  She just plays a ton of Bingo!

