A Video Shows A Wendy’s Employee Taking A Bath In The Kitchen Sink (NSFW)

A video is going viral right now from a Wendy’s in Milton, Florida. One of the employees there took a Snapchat video of her coworker taking a BUBBLE BATH in one of the kitchen sinks. And someone else grabbed the video and posted it on Facebook. The employee who took the bath is wearing a bathing suit and he soaks his whole body in the sink while the other employees are all watching, filming, and laughing. Wendy’s says the employee who took the bath no longer works at the store and, quote, “We are taking this incident seriously . . . it is obviously totally unacceptable.”

