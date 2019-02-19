A New Restaurant Wants To Take You Back To The 90’s…Hint, Hint…Atari

A new video game bar for millennials and gen x-ers is opening this spring. Retro Game Bar, opening on MLK, will serve game-themed beers, cocktails named for ‘90s happenings, and a massive library of old-school video games.

The owners Shira and Jason Yovu are implementing their personal of games you can play on 19 consoles, from Atari to Nintendo.

Retro Game Bar will look very late-20th-century vintage, with old posters, toys, and several old-school, bulky TVs, which Jason improved the video quality on himself.

The actual bar menu will be loaded with references to ‘90s and ‘80s tv, movies, and video games. Dishes will consist of tricked-out hot dogs, plus bar classics like Frito pie and nachos.

While the bar is primarily 21+, the Yovu’s might roll out “Saturday Morning Cartoons” on weekend mornings, when the bar becomes all-ages with family-friendly games and a cereal bar.

