A Man Took A Pic Of His Son Every Day for 30 Years! Check Out The Video Montage (And More Good News)

Source: YouTube

1. A 41-year-old mom in Ohio recently enrolled in college to keep a promise to her husband, who died in Iraq 18 years ago. He told her she was the smartest person he knew, and made her promise she’d go back to school someday.

She enrolled at Bowling Green State in the fall of 2020 . . . finished her four-year degree in less than three years . . . and she’s set to graduate next month. She even joined a SORORITY, because it was something she always wanted to do.

2. How cool is this? A 66-year-old dad in England took a photo of his son every day for 30 YEARS, and just posted a video montage. It starts when he’s a baby, and ends on his 30th birthday. (Here’s the video. It looks like his son took over the picture-taking at some point.)

3. And finally, happy National Puppy Day, everyone! Here are a few stories for it that have been making headlines . . .

Firefighters in Georgia recently saved a small dog that climbed into the engine compartment of someone’s car. (Here are some photos.)

A dog that people thought was “too ugly” to get adopted from a shelter in Florida finally found her forever home.

And one more: Early in the pandemic, a woman in West Virginia got an eight-week-old poodle as a sort of therapy dog to help her de-stress. Now he’s becoming an ACTUAL therapy dog, and visiting schools and hospitals.