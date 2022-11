Full disclosure: I’m originally from California, specifically from the Bay Area, so this next bit of satire hits home. I have been in Oregon for most of my life, however, so I like to think that I shed the “resident alien” status some time ago. But this is a funny bit of satire that I’m sure will resonate with most of us NW residents.

“I’m From California and I Moved to Your State to Talk About How Everything Here is So Much Cheaper”