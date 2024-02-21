8-Year-Old Kid Just Beat a Chess Grandmaster: Youngest Person To Ever Accomplish This!

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

1. A kid from Singapore just became the youngest person to beat a chess grandmaster. He’s only eight-and-a-half. The previous record was just set last month when another eight-year-old became the first person under nine to do it.

2. A 30-pound rabbit that was rescued from a meat market in 2020 is now working as a therapy animal. His name is Alex, and his owners live in San Francisco. He rides around in a Power Wheel, and he’s already done over 200 events at places like children’s hospitals.

3. A cop in Florida saved a baby’s life this month after a motorcycle going 100 miles an hour crashed into the mom’s car. The guy on the bike died on impact and almost took six-month-old Lola with him.

She didn’t have a pulse when help arrived. But a cop named Dave Musgrove was the first on scene, did CPR, and brought her back. He’s a parent too and got pretty choked up talking about it in a press conference the other day.

Lola’s still in the hospital, but hopefully on her way to a full recovery. The girl’s mom called Dave “an angel” and said he’s part of their family now.

