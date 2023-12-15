Hero Cop Saves Two Men and A Dog After They Fell Through The Ice On A Frozen Lake

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

1. A cop in Minnesota risked his life to save two fishermen who fell through an icy lake. He also saved their dog. He didn’t have protective gear or anything. A special rescue unit was on the way, but he thought they might take too long.

He just tied a rope to himself and slid out on his stomach. Other cops pulled them all back in, and their chest-cams got the whole thing on video.

(Here’s the footage. He steps on the ice at :46, they pull the first guy in at 2:30, the dog shows up around 4:00, and they pull the second guy in at 4:42.)

2. Bestselling author James Patterson just gave $300,000 in Christmas bonuses to employees at independent bookstores around the U.S. 600 people got $500 each. They were all nominated by their boss, or members of the community.

(James holds the record for most #1 New York Times bestsellers. His books include “Along Came a Spider”, “Kiss the Girls”, and the Alex Cross series.)

3. And in other rich-guy-related Good News: The high-end fashion house Hermès is worth $220 BILLION. And one of the heirs to that fortune is 80-year-old Nicolas Puech. (Pronounced Pwesh.)

He’s worth somewhere in the neighborhood of $11 billion. And he’s in the news because of who he plans to leave it all to. He never had kids, and wants to leave his entire fortune to his former GARDENER.

We don’t know the guy’s name, but he’s 51. He used to work for Nicolas as a gardener and handyman, and he’s become like family. He and his wife already live with him.

Nicolas is reportedly trying to legally adopt him as an adult, which might make passing down his fortune a little easier.

www.shaneco.com