Identifying plants is as easy as checking on your phone

Have you ever gone on a walk around your neighborhood and admired someone’s plantings, wishing you knew what they were so you could add them to your own yard? If you’ve got an iPhone, there’s a feature called “Visual Look Up“, that allows you to identify plants. Once you find out what the plant is, then you can figure out if it’ll work in your space. Identify weeds so you’ll know what to pull out and it even helps you find out if the bugs on your plants are helpful or harmful. “Visual Look Up” also helps you identify statues, landmarks, art and birds.

Read more about it here.

