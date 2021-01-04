2021’S Most Anticipated Albums
Getty Images
The 2021 album release schedule isn’t that filled yet, as many acts working on new projects have been waiting to see what happens with the pandemic. Here’s what we’re looking forward to this year.
February 5th: Foo Fighters – Medicine at Midnight. Dave Grohl and company finished this album a year ago, but held it back as the pandemic spread across the world.
TBA: Lana Del Rey – Chemtrails Over The Country Club. We still don’t know EXACTLY when it’s coming out, but you can pre-order the album starting January 11th.
TBA: Adele. Her post-divorce album is arguably the most anticipated album by any artist.
TBA: Red Hot Chili Peppers. The group discarded an album’s worth of songs written with former guitarist Josh Klinghoffer and started again when they reunited with John Frusciante.
TBA: Queens Of The Stone Age. Josh Homme has reportedly been working on new material with an eye of having it out before the band does some European festivals this summer.
TBA: Billie Eilish. She worked on her second album with her brother Finneas during the second half of 2020, but they’ve both said they won’t release it until the pandemic starts to fade.
TBA: Arcade Fire. They started working on new material in spring of 2020.
TBA: Lorde. She says that her next album is done and was inspired by her trip to Antarctica.
TBA: St. Vincent. She says this project will be out in the late spring or early summer and that it’s a tectonic shift” in her sound.
TBA: The Cure. Robert Smith has been promising this album for a couple years, so maybe this will be the year.