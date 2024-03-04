Wonderful Memories: Grandmother Saves 14 Years’ Worth of Voicemails From Granddaughter

1. A 22-year-old woman in Massachusetts found out her grandmother saved a bunch of her old voicemails . . . 14 years’ worth. They covered her entire childhood, from age 3 to age 17. The first one is about a new scooter, and the last is about landing her first job at Subway. (Here’s the video.)

2. A bad crash left the front end of a semi dangling off a bridge in Louisville, Kentucky on Friday. But a firefighter named Bryce Carden repelled down and got the person out.

The driver wasn’t identified, but she’s a veteran. They say she stayed remarkably calm while dangling 70 feet above the water for close to an hour. (Here’s the footage.)

3. A student pilot in Seattle crash-landed a plane last month, and everyone’s okay . . . because he’d just practiced the exact scenario two days earlier. His engine died, but he managed to avoid two residential areas and land in some woods. His instructor was “very proud” of how he handled it.