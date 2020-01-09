‘Wolf Moon’ Rising: 1st Full Moon of 2020 Happens Tomorrow
The first full moon of the new decade is set to occur on Friday — and it will be accompanied by a lunar eclipse.
Dubbed the “wolf moon” in Native American culture, the illuminating presence will be partially shrouded by Earth’s outer shadow, according to AccuWeather. However, while the moon will appear a tad darker, the difference will likely be “subtle,” according to the weather agency.
The moon will be in its home sign, Cancer. I am a Cancer, I feel lucky. Oregon Lottery, here I come.