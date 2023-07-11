Wellness Wednesday – Are you getting enough water?

How much water you need really depends on your activity level. Generally speaking, men should drink about 10 – 12 ounce glasses of water throughout the day. For women, the recommendation 7 and a half – 12 ounce glasses each day.

Slowly work to increase your intake by adding some flavor to your water, if you don’t like the taste of plain water. And many people don’t realize this, but fresh fruits and vegetables are also a great source of water.

