Wednesday’s Feel Good Stories!

Here are some of the positive headlines making the rounds…be sure to click on the highlighted words and phrases to see pictures and videos from each story.

1.  A couple in Los Angeles went around to different Target stores and hid cash in packs of diapers to help new parents out.  They say it was a total of about $1,000.

2.  More people have been donating time and money to give back to their local community because of the pandemic.  A new poll found 53% of people did it for the first time last year.

3.  The owners of a movie theater in Southern California decided to renovate while they were closed down for covid.  And an employee ended up finding a wallet that a woman lost there 46 years ago.

It had a bunch of photos in it, along with some poetry . . . and an old Grateful Dead ticket.  They managed to track the woman down, and got it back to her last week.

4.  A 71-year-old grandmother in Pennsylvania used her free time during the pandemic to finally get her college degree, and graduated with honors.  And a 97-year-old guy in Illinois just finished up his associate’s degree almost 80 years after he left college to serve in World War Two.

