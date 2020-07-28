We Can Probably Say Good Bye To…Birthday Candles
Birthday parties will certainly look different for the time being…and maybe forever. Birthday candles being blown out on top of a cake is really not a good idea at all. Blowing out candles is equivalent to spitting all over cake. A medical study showed that “blowing out the candles over the icing surface resulted in 1400 percent more bacteria.” A historian said that Americans have blown out birthday candles for a little more than 100 years. “Candles on cakes evolved from extravagance to a celebration for regular people. The original idea was that when you blew out the candle the smoke would carry your wish up to the gods.” To be honest, I was never keen to eat a piece of cake that had very recently been blown upon, so I’m all for ditching b-day candles!
(The Washington Post)