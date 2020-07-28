      Weather Alert

We Can Probably Say Good Bye To…Birthday Candles

Birthday parties will certainly look different for the time being…and maybe forever.   Birthday candles being blown out on top of a cake is really not a good idea at all.  Blowing out candles is equivalent to spitting all over cake.  A medical study showed that “blowing out the candles over the icing surface resulted in 1400 percent more bacteria.”  A historian said that Americans have blown out birthday candles for a little more than 100 years. “Candles on cakes evolved from extravagance to a celebration for regular people. The original idea was that when you blew out the candle the smoke would carry your wish up to the gods.”   To be honest, I was never keen to eat a piece of cake that had very recently been blown upon, so I’m all for ditching b-day candles!

 

(The Washington Post)

