101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

Walmart to eliminate all grocery bags next month

Share
Walmart to eliminate all grocery bags next month
credit: Getty Images

If you need another reason to remember to take your reusable grocery totes into the store, Walmart announced they’ll stop giving shoppers paper and plastic bags in Oregon and Washington starting April 18th.  The company is making the move to reduce waste, but it makes financial sense as well. The PNW isn’t the first place to see this happening, they’ve already eliminated bags in Vermont, Maine, New Jersey, New York, Colorado  and Connecticut (which will reduce 1.2 billion plastic and paper bags every year), along with Canada and Mexico. The stores will continue to have single-use bags in areas that prevent food contamination.  Most households have grocery bags already sitting in their homes, so this decision is a long time coming and hopefully all grocery stores will follow.

Read about the move here

Don’t have any grocery bags at your house, here are instructions on how to make one out of a t-shirt. 

 

#Trending

1

Early 2000s vibes with James Julian Villa - KINKs Homegrown Discovery
2

Check Out The Video for U2: Achtung Baby Live at The Sphere
3

Small steps add up when switching to a low-waste lifestyle
4

This May Be The Greatest Landlord Ever! (And More Good News)
5

First Responder Is Hiking 2,200 Miles To Raise Money For Paws of War! (And More Good News)

Recently Played

DummyPortugal. The Man
10:11pm
Sex On FireKings Of Leon
10:07pm
BrokenLovelytheband
10:04pm
Little TalksOf Monsters And Men
9:55pm
Lazy EyeSilversun Pickups
9:51pm
View Full Playlist