Vans Unveils New David Bowie Collection

Good thing it’s spring because you’re definitely going to need to make room in your closets. Vans has just released its shoes and clothing collection inspired by David Bowie. Each piece takes a cue from one of Bowie’s personas during his career, including the albums David Bowie, Hunky Dory, and Aladdin Sane, plus the “Space Oddity” single and his final record, Blackstar. The skateboard apparel giant also hopes to create new fans, offering two styles of shoes in toddler sizes. If you’d like all of your clothes to reflect legendary artists, Vans has you covered there too. They put out a Led Zeppelin collection back in February.