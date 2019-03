After a wildly successful collaborative run celebrating Led Zeppelin’s 50th anniversary, Vans has announced that they will pay tribute to rock icon David Bowie with a new collection coming April 5th.

Space Oddity, Hunky Dory, Ziggy Stardust and Alladin Sane will be Bowie’s work that is showcased on four shoes from Vans. Retail process for each pair of shoes is between $65 to $80 and will only be available for a limited time.

To see what they look like, click here