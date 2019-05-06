Vampire Weekend Played A Show That Lasted Seven Hours!

This is what you call getting your money’s worth for a concert ticket! Vampire Weekend celebrated the release of their new album Father Of The Bride by playing a concert that lasted for over seven hours on Sunday. The band played the new album in full during the second of three sets, which included guest appearances from the Haim sisters and Blood Orange frontman Dev Hines. Also spotted during the show were lots of cameramen and production crew from Amazon Studios, leading to speculation that a Vampire Weekend concert film could be in the works. Vampire Weekend will play Edgefield on September 28th…no word on how long they’ll play! -Mitch-