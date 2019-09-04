      Weather Alert

ONE + ONE = U2

It’s 101.9 KINK’s next big getaway, a trip to Sydney, Australia to see U2.

When we play U2’s “One” twice in a row… one lucky KINK listener will win a flyaway vacation to see the band perform in Australia on November 23rd.*

It really is that simple.

Just listen for us to play the song “One” from U2… twice in a row… all the way through both times.

Then be caller 101 when you call 503-733-KINK (5465).
Or toll free: 877-567-KINK (5465).

OFFICIAL RULES

*This means you MUST have a valid passport!
