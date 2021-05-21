U2 & Paul McCartney: Still Rich
(Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
Even a year with no money coming in from touring, Paul McCartney and U2 are still doing pretty well financially.
They have the top two slots on the The Sunday Times Rich List 2021 of the wealthiest musicians in the U.K. and Ireland. McCartney has a net worth of $1.16 billion, which is a jump of almost $29 million from last year’s list. U2 came in second with a combined fortune of $877 million, up $52 million from last year.
Elton John is fourth with a fortune of $531 million, Mick Jagger fifth with $439 million, Keith Richards sixth with $417 million and Ed Sheeran in ninth with $311 million. Sheeran also topped the wealthiest “young musician” list.