Two Beaverton Teens Save Baby In Overturned Vehicle! (And More Good News)
- A crash in Beaverton led to the rescue of a baby in an overturned car. The rescuer, just 16 years old, got the baby out unharmed, just minutes after the crash. CLICK HERE to read more!
- The Houston Zoo announced this week that a 90-year-old tortoise named Mr. Pickles became a father for the first time. His species is critically endangered, so they joked that it’s a really “big DILL.” His wife Mrs. Pickles is 53, so it’s a real May-December romance. They welcomed three hatchlings named Dill, Gherkin, and Jalapeño. (Here’s a photo.)
- A Southwest flight out of Vegas had to turn back on Wednesday after the captain had a medical emergency. But luckily, a pilot from another airline happened to be on board and filled in. The co-pilot was also fine to help.
- A guy on a motorcycle was in a fiery crash in Pennsylvania on Tuesday. But a woman delivering pizzas saw it happen, pulled him away from the burning bike, and probably saved his life.
- A couple in England just got married 60 years after they intended to. 79-year-old Len Allbrighton and 78-year-old Jeanette Steer met in 1963, but their parents wouldn’t let them be together. They both ended up marrying other people, but he got divorced a while back, and her first husband passed away. So Len tracked her down, they fell in love again, and tied the knot last month. (Here’s a photo.)
-Mitch-