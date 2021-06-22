Tuesday’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the highlighted words and phrases to see pictures and videos from each story!
1. Some creep in Florida was harassing two women at a bar last week. So their bartender pretended to pass one of them a receipt. But it was really a note telling her to flip her ponytail to her other shoulder if she needed help. Now people online are calling him a hero after a photo of him holding the note went viral.
2. A tire shop in Sacramento, California caught fire on Sunday. And a church next door was about to go up. But a guy and his kid grabbed a hose. Then a random woman jumped a fence to turn on the sprinklers. And they ended up saving the church.
3. A FedEx driver in South Carolina saw a garage on fire last Tuesday . . . made sure everyone in the house got out . . . and then went back to delivering packages.
4. If you haven’t heard about this guy, he’s awesome: 22-year-old Daniel Marshall has autism, and works the drive-thru at a McDonald’s in Arden Hills, Minnesota. And everyone loves him, because he SINGS.
He sings the McDonald’s jingle when each car pulls up to order. And he’s so popular, a local news station recently did a story on him. His manager has a son who’s autistic, so she gets along with Daniel really well. She says he usually works six days a week, and constantly asks for MORE shifts because he loves it so much.
-Mitch-