Tuesday’s Feel Good Stories!
Here are some of the positive headlines making the rounds this morning:
1. A nine-year-old kid in Indiana found an envelope filled with $5,000 under a floormat in his family’s SUV that they bought in September. And he and his dad got it back to the previous owners. They lost it on a road trip in 2019 and had no idea where it went. They ended up letting the kid keep $1,000 as a thank-you.
2. 80% of Americans now say they keep a budget. That’s up from 68% before the pandemic.
3. Is this a new trend? Last month, we heard about a school in Oklahoma that threw a surprise party for a lunch lady who passed her U.S. citizenship test. And now teachers and students just did the same thing for a lunch lady at an elementary school in Texas.
4. 78-year-old Robert Kroener got his master’s in engineering from the University of Southern California in 1971. But he was in the Air Force and got called back to active duty before his commencement ceremony. So the school let him take part in their graduation last week. His wife, kids, and grandkids were all there to see it.
-Mitch-