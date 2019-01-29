The Trump Administration is looking to open Oregon and Washington coasts to oil drilling. The proposal was announced earlier this month and the five-year proposal is the largest expansion of offshore drilling in U.S. history, reversing a decades-long ban that protects the West Coast from oil and gas drilling. A group of 64 conservation groups are condemning the move, Senator Ron Wyden says he will fight the proposal and 11 state attorneys general have said they might sue to stop new drilling. There’s a public meeting in Salem on February 6thand one in Tacoma the day before. You can also submit comments online through the link below.

Trump proposes offshore drilling in Oregon & Washington