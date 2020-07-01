Tom Hanks Has Harsh Words For Anyone NOT Wearing A Facemask
One of the ways Covid-19 became real to many people in the U.S. was when Tom Hanks announced that he and his wife Rita Wilson contracted it while in Australia. And now Tom is imploring EVERYONE to wear a facemask. While doing a press conference for his upcoming Apple TV film Greyhound, Hanks commented, “There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands.” We went on to say, “Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things – I just think shame on you. Don’t be a p—-, get on with it, do your part. It’s very basic.” So wear a mask and don’t make Tom Hanks angry with you!
-Mitch-