Tips to cut your environmental impact when you travel
Everything we do has an environmental impact, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that a 2018 study found tourism alone accounts for 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions. There are a few things you can do to lower your impact. If you’re flying, try to book direct flights and whether you’re traveling by plane, train or bus, opt for a paperless boarding pass. Before you leave, unplug all non-essential items, like your TV. Go through your fridge and eat, freeze, giveaway or compost any perishable items. Pack lightly, it reduces the weight of your luggage and in turn, reduces the amount of energy the plane needs to use. And finally, bring your water bottle and coffee mug. There are refilling stations at airports.
