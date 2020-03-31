Tips to cut waste when ordering online
Lots of us are ordering items online as we Stay Home during COVID-19. Here are some tips to be less wasteful. Ask Amazon for recyclable packaging and if you’re a Prime Member, choose Amazon Day, that allows you to get orders at one time instead of individual trips. Reuse packaging and recycle cardboard and mixed paper in your home recycling bin. If you get bubble wrap or air void pillows, or anything else that doesn’t belong at the curb, call Metro’s Recycling Information Hotline.
