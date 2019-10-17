Tips to cut back on waste when eating out
Eating out can have a lot of waste, but there are ways that you can reduce waste, it just takes a bit of planning. One of our favorite neighborhood restaurants allows us to bring our own pyrex containers for take-out. I even bring an extra one for bread. If we eat in, I bring a container for our leftovers. We recently stayed over a few nights on the coast and instead of throwing our food waste in the garbage, I brought it home to put in the compost bin. More and more restaurants and food carts are using GoBox’s reusable containers, if your favorite doesn’t you should ask them to consider it.
