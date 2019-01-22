There are a few things you can do to cut back on waste in the kitchen. A few of these things require a small up-front cost, but end up saving you money in the long run. Cloth napkins feel like a luxury, but this is an easy one. I’ve been using cloth napkins for a couple of decades. Some were purchased new and some at secondhand stores, both kinds have lasted over a decade. The ones that have worn out are used as rags, replacing the need for paper towels. I use old peanut butter jars to store food both in the fridge and freezer. And for parties, I have a set of plates, cups and silverware that I take out and use over and over again. These little hacks have saved me money and time because I’m not constantly buying or checking my supply.

Tips to cut back on waste in the kitchen