Tips for hosting an eco-friendly holiday party
Hosting a holiday event this year? Here are some tips to reduce your waste. Start off by sending out evites to your guests, there are several to choose from. For decorations, gathering evergreens from your yard is a perfect holiday season touch to your table. Avoid the plastic trays of veggies, fruits, meats and cheeses and create your own. Skip all of those plastic containers that will just end up in your garbage and choose to cut up your own instead. Use metal utensils and real plates and glasses. And set up a composting, recycling and garbage station for your guests to make clean up easy. Call Metro’s Recycling Information Hotline for more tips to reduce waste this holiday season.
Metro’s Recycling Information Hotline: 503-234-3000
