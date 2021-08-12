Thursday’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the highlighted words and phrases to see pictures and videos from each story!
1. A nurse in Las Vegas named Brooke Johns is in the news because of what she does when she’s NOT working. She goes back in on her days off just to do her patients’ hair.
2. A 14-year-old from California named James Savage just became the youngest person to ever swim the entire length of Lake Tahoe . . . all 21 miles of it. He says he just loves the water. He’s been swimming seven days a week since he was eight years old, but says pools are boring.
3. Three different dog stories are going viral:
. . . A dog in Minnesota that lost her own litter adopted ten puppies from another litter . . .
. . . A dog in Connecticut ran away from its sitter, and showed up two miles away at its owner’s work . . .
. . . And after a Scottish guy’s car got stuck in a flood, someone got video of his dog helping him push it out.
