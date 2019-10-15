The Story That Made Corey Cry On The Air
Corey wanted to use this as her “Feel Good” story that she does every morning around 6:10 am. However, she couldn’t get through it without crying, so Mitch told it instead. Here it is, grab your tissues.
A Texas family’s dog passed away at the age of 14 and their daughter. Greg and Joy Scrivener’s Abbey died in 2006. The day after she passed away, their 4-year-old daughter Meredith was so sad that she asked her mother if they could write a letter to God so that when Abbey got to heaven, God would recognize her. She then dictated these words to her mother:
Will you please take care of my dog? She died yesterday and is with you in heaven. I miss her very much. I am happy that you let me have her as my dog even though she got sick.
I hope you will play with her. She likes to swim and play with balls. I am sending a picture of her so when you see her you will know that she is my dog. I really miss her.
Love, Meredith
They then put the letter in an envelope with two pictures of Abbey and addressed the envelope: “To: God in Heaven.” They wrote their San Antonio address on it and put it in the mailbox.
Soon after, there was a package wrapped in gold paper on their front porch addressed, ‘To Meredith’. Inside was a book written by Mr. Rogers called When a Pet Dies. The original envelope and letter were also enclosed, along with the photos of their beloved black and white dog. Tucked inside the book was this note:
Dear Meredith,
Abbey arrived safely in heaven. Having the picture was a big help and I recognized her right away.
Abbey isn’t sick anymore. Her spirit is here with me just like it stays in your heart. Abbey loved being your dog. Since we don’t need our bodies in heaven, I don’t have any pockets to keep your picture in so I am sending it back to you in this little book for you to keep and have something to remember Abbey by.
Thank you for the beautiful letter and thank your mother for helping you write it and sending it to me. What a wonderful mother you have. I picked her especially for you. I send my blessings every day and remember that I love you very much. By the way, I’m easy to find. I am wherever there is love.
Love, God