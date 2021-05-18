The ONE Song The Black Keys Wish They Hadn’t Covered
Patrick Carney says the song he really regrets recording with The Black Keys came when they were young and didn’t know any better.
Carney tells Vulture, “I like every song that we’ve recorded, but I’ll say this: Covering The Beatles [“She Said, She Said”] on our first record [The Big Come Up] was something that only a band that doesn’t know what’s happening around them would do. We were so naive to the fact that it was something that maybe you should never do, but we did it anyway. Knowing what I know now, I wouldn’t do that again.”