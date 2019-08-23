      Weather Alert

The “Breaking Bad” Movie Has Finished Filming

Did you know that a “Breaking Bad” movie is coming soon? Bob Odenkirk has confirmed that the Breaking Bad movie has been completed. The film was written and directed by the show’s creator Vince Gilligan and takes place after Jessie Pinkman escaped from the white supremacists at the end of the fifth season. The movie will first air on Netflix, and then will head to AMC. As far as a release date, that hasn’t been released yet.   I guess we can assume Walter White is not in the movie….for obvious reasons…

-Mitch-

 

