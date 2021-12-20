      Weather Alert

The Best Beatles Guitar Moments

Inspired by the success of the Get Back documentary, Guitar World has assembled a new list of The Beatles‘ “50 Greatest Guitar Songs.”

The list is topped by the Abbey Road jam “The End,” which features Paul McCartneyGeorge Harrison and John Lennon all trading licks for just 35 seconds.

Number-two is “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” which includes Eric Clapton doing the solos.

Number-three is “Taxman,” a song written by Harrison that features a solo from McCartney.

Number-four is another Harrison composition, “Here Comes the Sun.”

And number-five is Lennon’s heavy guitar song “Revolution.”

Check out the full list at Guitar World.

