Are you going alcohol-free for the month of January? It could actually improve your health for the entire year. British researchers studied 800 people who took part in “Dry January.” The results were positive. Most of those in the study reported being able to sleep better, a loss in weight, better skin, and the ability to save more money because they weren’t spending it on liquor. As the year progressed, people said they drank one day less per week than they used to. C’mon….you can do it!