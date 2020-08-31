Tame Impala Buys Favorite Recording Studio
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Kevin Parker apparently liked where he recorded the last two Tame Impala albums so much that he bought the studio complex.
Australia’s Property Observer reports that Parker and his wife Sophie Lawrence bought the property, known as Wave House, for just over $2-million. The studio, loctaed in Yallingup, Western Australia, comes with four-bedrooms and is on 50-acres of land that overlook the Indian Ocean and a national park. As well as the in-house studio, the property also has a limestone amphitheater capable of holding up to 300 people.
Wave House was built in the 1980s and Fatboy Slim and the Beastie Boys are just some of the musicians who have recorded there.