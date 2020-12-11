Surprise! New Chris Cornell Album Out Today
(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
The Chris Cornell estate released a surprise covers album today (12/11).
No One Sings Like You Anymore was recorded in 2016 by Cornell and producer Brendan O’Brien and is his last fully completed studio album from the vaults. The 10 track album includes two previous released covers — “Patience” by Guns n’ Roses and “Stay With Me Baby” by Lorraine Ellison, which was originally used in the HBO show Vinyl. Other artists covered on the album include John Lennon, Prince, Harry Nilsson and Electric Light Orchestra.
CD and vinyl versions of the album will be released on March 19th.