Support Local Restaurants – Order Take Out
The economic shut down due to COVID-19 will without a doubt be felt in nearly every industry. For those in the food industry, the impact is almost immediate, with the closure of all restaurants and bars in both Oregon and Washington. Many restaurants have had to lay-off their staffs entirely.
Many dine-in restaurants have shifted to take-out service. PDX2Go has set up a website as a quick and easy guide to know what restaurants are offering to-go orders in your neighborhood. Check them out here.