Sunday’s Grammy Performers Announced
Courtesy of The Recording Academy
The Recording Academy has announced the full lineup of performers for Sunday’s Grammy Awards.
The list includes those who’ll take part in the annual In Memoriam segment:
- Bad Bunny
- Black Pumas
- Cardi B
- BTS
- Brandi Carlile
- DaBaby
- Doja Cat
- Billie Eilish
- Mickey Guyton
- Haim
- Brittany Howard
- Miranda Lambert
- Lil Baby
- Dua Lipa
- Chris Martin
- John Mayer
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Maren Morris
- Post Malone
- Roddy Ricch
- Harry Styles
- Taylor Swift
Also, as a tribute to independent music venues, which have been greatly impacted by the pandemic, workers from the Troubadour and Hotel Café in L.A., the Apollo Theater in New York City and the Station Inn in Nashville will present various categories throughout the Sunday telecast.