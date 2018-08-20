Stuff To Do in PDX

There is always something fun and unique happening in PDX. We want to make sure you are in the know. Here is the list for the week of 08/20/2018 through 08/26/2018.

Festa Italiana Portland Aug. 23rd – 25th

Festa Italiana Portland offers live music, dancing, Italian food, a wine and beer garden, children’s activities, and vendors in Pioneer Courthouse Square. Free entry.

Hood to Coast Relay Aug 24th & 25th

Hood to Coast Relay is a 198-mile relay of 12,000 runners from Mt. Hood’s Timberline Lodge. Portland to Coast Walk Relay is a 129-mile relay of 4,000 walkers from Portland. Both end at an ocean party.

Vancouver Wine & Jazz Festival Aug 24th – 26th

Drink wine, listen to jazz, and shop from arts and crafts booths at Vancouver Wine & Jazz Festival at Esther Short Park in Vancouver, WA.

Boring Beer Fest Aug 24th – 26th

Sample beer, cider, and wine from 23 breweries at the Boring Beer Fest, with live music, games, food, entertainment, and a family day (Sunday) in Boring.

Faerieworlds Aug 24th – 26th

Billed as the world’s largest faerie festival, Faerieworlds has costumed faeries, entertainment, music, a food court, and 150 vendors of art, literature, and crafts at Horning’s Hideout in North Plains.

Bounty of Yamhill County Aug 24th – 26th

Enjoy meals, tours, outings, and classes that feature local farms, chefs, and wineries during the highly acclaimed Bounty of Yamhill County.

Oregon State Fair Aug 24th – Sept 3rd

See farm animals and craft displays, eat fair food, drink local beer and wine, take carnival rides, and be entertained at the Oregon State Fair in Salem.

Dahlia Festival Aug 25 – 27th

View 400 floral arrangements of dahlias indoors, 30 acres of dahlias outdoors, and dahlia growing and arranging demonstrations at the Dahlia Festival at Swan Island Dahlias in Canby. Free.

Hawthorne Street Fair Aug 26th

Hawthorne Street Fair has vendors, family activities, beer gardens, and live music on the sidewalks of SE Hawthorne Boulevard (from 31st to 41st). Free.

