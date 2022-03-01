Stop the ants from marching into your house

It was about a week ago when I saw the first ant marching across my counter. I have the same relationship with ants that I do with spiders. Because they’re so beneficial, they’re welcome in my yard and garden, but I draw the line when they enter my house. If you’ve got ants in your house, the first thing you’ll need to do is put away all food. Ants have an incredible sense of smell and will be drawn to even the tiniest bit of food. Then wipe everything down with soapy water to remove their trail. Next, seal up areas where they can enter, like around windows. Since they’re tiny, they can get through the smallest area, so here’s a trick to deter them. Ants don’t like some strong odors, so use them to repel them. Cinnamon, black or cayenne pepper, cloves and citrus peels can be sprinkled where you’ve seen ant activity. You can even soak a cotton ball with peppermint oil. Chalk also makes a great physical barrier, they won’t cross a line of chalk. But you’ll need to keep reapplying it.
How to stop ants from coming into your house