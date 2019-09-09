      Weather Alert

Sony Releases A Walkman For Its 40th Anniversary

If you never thought cassette tapes would make a comeback, think again, the Sony Walkman is back, introducing a whole new generation to what was once the staple portable music player.

Sony confirmed Friday that it will release a new version of its revolutionary portable music player, the NW-A100TPS with a 40th-anniversary logo printed on the back.

This device is quite an upgrade from the original 1979 version, sporting features like an S-Master HX digital amplifier to deliver high-resolution audio, up to 26 hours of battery life, and a USB-C port for connections.

