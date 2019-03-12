Six Stars Who Grew Up Girl Scouts

It’s Girl Scouts Day (3/12), a celebration that commemorates the day in 1912 that a woman named Juliette “Daisy” Gordon Low organized the first ever Girl Scout meeting in Savannah, Georgia. It’s an organization not just about selling delicious cookies, but to teach young ladies to become strong leaders that accomplish great things.

There are over three million active Girl Scouts in the US, so we thought we’d highlight some celebrities and public figures that grew up as Girl Scouts.

Taylor Swift

For her latest tour, Taylor gifted Girl Scouts of New Jersey free tickets to her show in the area.  (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle)

Martha Stewart

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of Girl Scouts USA, Stewart dedicated one of her television shows to honor the organization, with an entire studio audience composed of scouts and leaders. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MPA – The Association of Magazine Media)

Robin Roberts

(Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

Mariah Carey

(Photo by Matthew Simmons/Getty Images For dcp)

Michelle Obama

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Laura Bush

(Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for National Archives Foundation )

Katie Couric

(Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)
