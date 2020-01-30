Singer Ciara To Welcome Another Baby With NFL Star Husband Russell Wilson: ‘Number 3’
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: (L-R) Russell Wilson and Ciara speak onstage during The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Ciara shared good news this morning. The mother of two posted a photo of her new baby bump while posing on a rocky ridge on the island of Turks and Caicos.
“Number 3” she captioned the Instagram post. Her husband, Russell Wilson, also posted the good news with a selfie that showed his pregnant wife in the background.
The new baby will be Wilson’s second child with Ciara, they share 2-year-old Sienna Princess and Future Zahir, 5 is Ciara’s son with rapper, Future. Congratulations Russell and Ciara!