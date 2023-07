SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 19: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to Black & White) Sinead O’Connor performs live for fans at Sydney Opera House on March 19, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

CNN is reporting that Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor has died, according to RTE, Ireland’s public broadcaster. She was 56.

The news of her death was confirmed by RTE, who shared a family statement:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”