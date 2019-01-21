If you live in an apartment or condo in the Portland area, there’s a good chance that curbside composting isn’t available to you. In comes the ShareWaste Project. ShareWaste started in Newtown, Sydney and helps you find someone in your neighborhood who’s willing to accept scraps in their compost bin. ShareWaste has about 20,000 members but it’s still fairly new in the area with about a dozen homes signed up to be a drop-off location. Anyone with either a curbside or backyard composting system can sign up to host.

